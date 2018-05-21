After 85 years, Southern Indiana publisher to print final papers

PEKIN, IN (WAVE) – After decades of covering southern Indiana communities, Green Banner publishing will soon close its doors. The papers printed Wednesday will be their last.

"Yeah, it's going to be a difficult day," said Joe Green, Green Banner Publisher. Green is the third generation to run Green Banner Publishing. He and his family have printed thousands of papers over the years in Pekin, Indiana.

Green Banner publishing started nearly a century ago, when his grandfather borrowed his father in law's car and left with $10 for gas.

"And he drove to Scottsburg nearby and parked the car and then hitchhiked to Pekin to attend an auction," Green said. "He used the $10 as a down payment to buy the Pekin Banner."

Since that day, they've grown to add newspapers that cover Washington, Scott, Clark, Harrison and Floyd counties. Their weekly papers are free, distributed to the communities they serve and paid for through advertising and inserts.

"For us, in this market with this set of customers, the model didn't work," Green said. "It just got to the point where it just didn't work. And that's why we're having to stop, step back and let it go. After 85 years of covering southern Indiana's news, Green Banner is getting ready to stop their presses. Their final issues will go out on Wednesday."

"I think there's been quite a bit of service done," he said.

Green Banner's papers have spent decades keeping their communities informed.

"We've covered those communities," Green said. "We've been there at Borden, we've been there at Floyd Knobs, we've been there at Lanesville. And not this month, we've been there every week. We chronicled that history for 85 years. So as a result, I think that's important, we've been a source for a lot of things. Our obituaries, auctions, classifieds, just a ton of things."

From growing up around the family business to running it, Green says he's proud of his company's legacy especially now that they're preparing the final issues for print.

"I have people come up to me and say what are we going to do without our paper? You know and I say, I don't know. But we're going to find out," Green said.

