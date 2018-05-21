Kentucky Primary: Fischer breezes to primary win; Cheri Bryant Hamilton upset

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer easily claimed his Democratic primary contest, setting up a showdown with Angela Leet in the November general election.

>> RESULTS TRACKER: Get live updates

Fischer grabbed 74 percent of the votes, and his four challengers -- Ryan Fenwick, Lawrence Williams, Daniel Gillette and Dave Biggers -- fought over the rest of the votes.

Also noteworthy, longtime Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost her District 5 race to Donna Purvis, by a margin of 46-42, in perhaps the area's biggest surprise of the night.

Like Fischer, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell also breezed in his race against Brent Ackerson. With no Republican contest Tuesday, O'Connell appears poised to run the office for another four years, barring a hugely popular write-in candidate come November.

Walt Sholar won the Republican nomination for Bullitt County sheriff. He'll run against Democrat Myra Minton in the general election.

Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath won a closely-watched primary race for the Democratic nomination for the 6th congressional district. McGrath,a 20-year Marine with no political experience, beat out Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and three others. She'll take on Rep. Andy Barr in a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

David Ermold, a gay man looking to unseat lightning rod Kim Davis, lost in his bid to challenge her head-on in November. Ermold sought the Democratic nomination for Rowan County Clerk, a race won by Elwood Caudill Jr. He'll go up against Davis, who spent time in jail in 2015 for denying Ermold and his partner, as well as other same-sex couples, marriage licenses, in a case that made national headlines for several months.

Below are a few links to some of WAVE 3 News' primary preview coverage:

+ Brent Ackerson explains what he'd do if elected Jefferson County Attorney

+ Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell explains his goals, hopes for Louisville

+ Interview with District 21 candidate Vitalis Lanshima

+ Interview with District 21 candidate Nicole George

+ Candidates in District 21 are familiar foes

+ Bullitt County Sheriff's race has 8 candidates

+ Secretary of State predicts high voter turnout for Kentucky primary

+ Longtime Louisville representative reflects on time in office

Be sure to watch WAVE 3 News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a complete Decision 2018 coverage.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.