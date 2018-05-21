Kentucky Primary: Polls closed, votes being counted

The Kentucky Primary Election is Tuesday, May 22.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Walt Sholar won the Republican nomination for Bullitt County sheriff in Tuesday's primary election. He'll run against Democrat Myra Minton in the November general election.

The results are starting to be tabulated as all polls are now closed across Kentucky. Voters all over the state were asked to make some key decisions in the state's primary election.

