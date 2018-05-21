Kentucky Primary: Polls closed, votes being counted

Harrison County is moving forward with plans to build a connecter road from Lanesville up to State Road 64 near Georgetown.More >>
The results are starting to be tabulated as polls have closed in Kentucky's Eastern Time Zone counties. Voters in the Central Time Zone counties have until 6 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT) to cast their votes.More >>
Aging reminders of abject neglect are still festering at 28th and Greenwood. Abandoned buildings and homes with boarded doors and broken windows are common near the once busy intersection. Deep scars are also found in brick and mortar and among individuals in a community having yet to heal at and near the tipping point of where trouble exploded 50 years ago this month.More >>
The girl was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.More >>
Rick Pitino's legal team will be conducting a series of depositions, of people with familiar names for UofL fans.More >>
