Kentucky Primary: Polls closing, votes being counted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The results are starting to be tabulated as polls have closed in Kentucky's Eastern Time Zone counties. Voters in the Central Time Zone counties have until 6 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT) to cast their votes.

WAVE 3 News already has done some of the research for you. Take a look at some of the links below:

