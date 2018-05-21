Kentucky Primary: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The polls are open as Kentucky voters are being asked to make several key decisions in the 2018 Primary election.

Click here to find your polling place. You can also view your sample ballot to research candidates before you head to the polls.

WAVE 3 News already has done some of the research for you. Take a look at some of the links below:

+ Brent Ackerson explains what he'd do if elected Jefferson County Attorney

+ Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell explains his goals, hopes for Louisville

+ Interview with District 21 candidate Vitalis Lanshima

+ Interview with District 21 candidate Nicole George

+ Candidates in District 21 are familiar foes

+ Bullitt County Sheriff's race has 8 candidates

+ Secretary of State predicts high voter turnout for Kentucky primary

+ Longtime Louisville representative reflects on time in office

NOTE: Bookmark this page because once results start coming in later, we'll be adding the link to our real-time results tracker to this story.

And be sure to watch WAVE 3 News Tuesday at 11 p.m. for a complete Decision 2018 coverage.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.