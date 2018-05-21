Vouchers for pet spay/neuter services available from LMAS

An unspayed female dog and her offspring can produce 97,000 puppies, according to LMAS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Cats can reproduce early and often; it's important to get them spayed or neutered. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A donation from PetSmart Charities will allow Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) to help control the city's pet population.

A $40,000 dollar grant will be used to provide spay or neuter vouchers to anyone who lives in Jefferson County.

The number of vouchers is limited -- 400 are available. They can be redeemed at any local vet office, or the Humane Society's SNIP Clinic, for up to $100.

The grant will help pet owners be more responsible, and help control the city's animal population.

According to LMAS, a female cat can breed four times year, giving birth to an average of four kittens in each litter.

"In just seven years, an unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 kittens," the press release read.

There are several ways to get a voucher.

They can be picked up at the LMAS Animal Care Center at 3705 Manslick Rd. Their hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers can also be obtained at the Animal House Adoption Center at 3516 Newburg Rd. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Louisville residents can also call 502-473-PETS (7387) for more information or to get a voucher.

