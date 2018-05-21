Floyd County homeowners still recovering after historic flooding

Homeowner Clay Franchville showed us around his property as he continues to repair things after the flood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Nearly three months after Floyd County experienced major flooding, FEMA has arrived to help.

A disaster recovery center opened Monday at the Pine View Government Center.

Flood victims can come in and apply for gr ants or federal disaster loans, both businesses and homeowners.

"Most of the time, if they've been displaced from their home and had to go stay somewhere else, they need assistance in defraying those costs," FEMA representative Troy York said. "And then of course there's the cost of rebuilding and recovering from the damage done to their homes."

Those affected by the flood need to bring receipts, a copy of their insurance policy, and electricity bills or something else to prove ownership.

Homeowner Clay Franchville said he is still recovering from the flood.

"It was up 18 inches inside the entire house, destroyed everything," Franchville said.

He said the flooding caused $150,000 in damage and he's been working on repairs since.

"It's not frustrating because I've got some good people helping," Franchville said. "If I didn't have good people helping me out of the goodness in their heart I'd be in trouble because at my age I'm not able to do it."

The FEMA Center will be open until Wednesday evening.

