13-year-old girl walking in Chickasaw Park killed in hit and run

The driver did not stay on the scene, police said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police set up an emergency route to transport a teenage girl who was hit by a car to Norton Children's Hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim died.

MetroSafe said a 13-year-old girl walking in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway was hit just after 10 p.m. That's in Chickasaw Park.

What caused the crash is not yet known. However, police said the driver left the scene before they arrived.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

There were no witnesses that police know of at this time. The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone who knows anything should call the anonymous LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

