Family identifies 12-year-old girl killed in Chickasaw Park hit and run

The driver did not stay on the scene, police said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family members have identified the teenage girl killed in hit-and-run accident Monday night.

Family said the victim was 12-year-old Laraya Hill.

This is 13 y.o. Laraya Hill... family identified her as the victim of the hit and run at Chickasaw Park last night. pic.twitter.com/jAsdcZ2NML — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) May 22, 2018

Hill’s grandmother Patricia Hollins said she drove from Atlanta immediately after hearing what happened.

“My granddaughter was beautiful, and everybody loved her,” Hollins said.

Hollins said her granddaughter was just accepted into advanced classes in school and was planning to move to Atlanta with her after she finished the 6th grade.

“Somebody saw something,” Hollins said. “If they didn’t see it then somebody did it and that person knows who they are.”

Police set up an emergency route to transport Hill Norton Children's Hospital Monday night, but unfortunately she died of her injuries.

MetroSafe said a 12-year-old girl walking in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway was hit just after 10 p.m. That's in Chickasaw Park.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

What caused the crash is not yet known. However, police said the driver left the scene before they arrived.

“Its very tragic and painful,” Lee Wells, Hill’s uncle, said. “A child being snuffed away like that and she was in a place like this. This is a park. It’s supposed to be a safe place for a child so we are just trying to deal with this and take it from here.”

There were no witnesses that police know of at this time. The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Police and family originally reported Hill was 13 years old. The Coroner revised her age to 12.

Anyone who knows anything should call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.