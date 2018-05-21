Family identifies 13-year-old girl killed in Chickasaw Park hit and run

The driver did not stay on the scene, police said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family members have identified the teenage girl killed in hit-and-run accident Monday night.

Family said the victim was 13-year-old Laraya Hill.

This is 13 y.o. Laraya Hill... family identified her as the victim of the hit and run at Chickasaw Park last night. pic.twitter.com/jAsdcZ2NML — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) May 22, 2018

Police set up an emergency route to transport Hill Norton Children's Hospital Monday night, but unfortunately she died of her injuries.

MetroSafe said a 13-year-old girl walking in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway was hit just after 10 p.m. That's in Chickasaw Park.

What caused the crash is not yet known. However, police said the driver left the scene before they arrived.

There were no witnesses that police know of at this time. The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone who knows anything should call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

