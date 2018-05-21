Kentucky gas prices on the rise

Kentuckians needs to be ready to pay more at the pump this summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky gasoline prices jumped 11 cents a gallon last week, putting the state into the nation's top 10 for highest increases, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

AAA media spokesperson Lynda Lambert said Kentucky is still below the national average of $2.93 a gallon. But many motorists around Louisville are already paying more than $3.00.

"This is hard," motorist Savion Johnson said. "The way I get paid I have to drive back and forth to work. So it's pretty expensive."

Over Memorial Day weekend, demand is expected to drive prices higher. AAA predicts 41 million people will be on the move, with most choosing to drive.

AAA also predicts the average family will spend $200 more this summer on gasoline.

