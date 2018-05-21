Graffiti suspect arrested; police looking for more vandalism tied to suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville graffiti vandal was arrested, and police said pictures of his suspected crimes were posted on his social media account.

Michael Amsler, 26, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of criminal mischief. Police think more incidents will be connected.

Detective Joseph Nett said witnesses reported Amsler vandalizing outside of Zanzabar on Preston Highway.

Police also found Amsler's Instagram account, that has since been deactivated. The account included pictures with 'MESKR' and 'TSG' painted all over the city.

"It's an ongoing thing and it just seems so senseless to me," business owner Charlie Greene said. "It serves no real purpose."

Greene owns Magnetic Tape Recorder Inc., on Baxter Avenue. He said about twice a year someone will tag his store. He is familiar with MESKR. He sees the tag across the street and it's even been on his building.

Detective Nett said other reports of MSLER were made starting in March, including on Interstate 65.

"You are unintelligent to post on the internet who you are and put your signature on it," Joshua White said.

White, who is with the Graffiti Abatement Coalition of Louisville, said it's rare to see arrests made in graffiti cases. Nett said Amsler is already out of jail.

"For whatever reason, they don't give them a sentence that is going to fix the problem at all," White said.

White said extensive hours of community service has proved to work in other cities in reducing recidivism.

Det. Nett is looking for others who have had MESKR on their property.

Greene said it's a problem that has cost him thousands of dollars.

"It takes money from my employees and it's harder to give them raises," Greene said. "It's also hard to invest back in my business."

Police also found bags of paint in Amsler's apartment. He will be in court on Wednesday.

