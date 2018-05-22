Motorcyclist dies in crash on Fern Valley Road

The crash was reported on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist died after police said he lost control of his bike.

The crash was reported on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.



Police said the motorcyclist was heading eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and hit a curb.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 13-year-old girl walking in Chickasaw Park killed in hit-and-run

+ Graffiti suspect arrested

+ Floyd County homeowners still recovering after historic flooding



The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.



Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.



The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.