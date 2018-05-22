Motorcyclist killed in crash on Fern Valley Road identified

The crash was reported on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist died after police said he lost control of his bike.

The crash was reported on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

The coroner identified the motorcyclist as Troy Blanton,45, of Louisville.



Police said Blanton was heading eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and hit a curb.

Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death are still pending.



Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.



The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

