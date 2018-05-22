Tractor-trailer crash blocking one lane on Hwy. 62 in McCracken Co.

The crash is expected to block traffic on Hwy 62 (Source: Google Maps)

One lane on U.S. Highway 62, Blandville Road, in McCracken County is blocked due to a crash.

Deputies are currently on scene of the single vehicle non-injury collision involving a tractor-trailer.

Traffic is reduced to one lane as of 4:43 a.m. between Fisher Road and Gholson Road until further notice.

A complete road closure is expected once a crew arrives to assess the scene.

