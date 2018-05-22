Tractor-trailer crash blocking one lane on Hwy. 62 in McCracken - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tractor-trailer crash blocking one lane on Hwy. 62 in McCracken Co.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The crash is expected to block traffic on Hwy 62 (Source: Google Maps) The crash is expected to block traffic on Hwy 62 (Source: Google Maps)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One lane on U.S. Highway 62, Blandville Road, in McCracken County is blocked due to a crash.

Deputies are currently on scene of the single vehicle non-injury collision involving a tractor-trailer. 

Traffic is reduced to one lane as of 4:43 a.m. between Fisher Road and Gholson Road until further notice. 

A complete road closure is expected once a crew arrives to assess the scene. 

