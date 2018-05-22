Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' censors cake - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' censors cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Cara Koscinski told The Washington Post a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018."

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions, explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

She says the store gave her a refund and a gift card when she complained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:03:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:04:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...(AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>

  • Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:43:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:04:05 GMT
    A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer. (Source: Baltimore County Police/CNN)A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer. (Source: Baltimore County Police/CNN)

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:03:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly