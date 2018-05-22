South Carolina grocery censors graduation cake inscription - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

South Carolina grocery censors graduation cake inscription

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Cara Koscinski told The Post and Courier of Charleston she ordered a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018."

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions, explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

She says the store gave her a refund and a gift card when she complained.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct

    Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:22:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:04:36 GMT
    The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>
    The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>

  • Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:52:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:04:34 GMT
    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...More >>
    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.More >>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:03:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly