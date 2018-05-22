Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with herpes and locking her in rooms for punishment.

Faith Rodgers says in the suit filed Monday that she met Kelly about a year ago after a concert in San Antonio, Texas. The 20-year-old says that during their relationship Kelly "mentally, sexually and verbally" abused her.

Representatives for Kelly did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

R. Kelly is one of pop music's best-selling artists, with hits including "Ignition," ''I Believe I Can Fly," and "Bump N' Grind." He has long been the target of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Spotify recently removed the R&B singer's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:03:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>

  • Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:43:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:02:57 GMT
    (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:52:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:02:45 GMT
    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...More >>
    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly