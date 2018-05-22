Fish killed after chemical leaks into Indiana creek

Several fish died after a chemical leaked into an Indiana creek. (Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)

A chemical normally used to deodorize portable toilets and holding tanks was discharged into a storm drain that emptied into Yellow Fork Creek. (Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) – Several fish died after a chemical leaked into an Indiana creek.

A chemical normally used to deodorize portable toilets and holding tanks was discharged into a storm drain that emptied into Yellow Fork Creek, in the 5600 block of Buck Creek Road, Monday afternoon, according to Floyd County Emergency Management officials.

Floyd County EMA said the spill was contained and there was no threat to human life. However, people and pets should stay out of the creek until remediation is complete.

Partial lane closures have been set up to allow for crews to clean-up the spill.

