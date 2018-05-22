Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.

Trump's lawyers filed notice late Monday that they're asking the state Court of Appeals to freeze Summer Zervos' suit while a lower appellate court considers Trump's request to dismiss it or postpone it until after his presidency.

The president has denied Zervos' claims.

Zervos' lawyer, Mariann Wang, noted Tuesday that Trump has lost bids so far to delay the case - "and for good reason," she said.

"No one is above the law," Wang said in a statement. She said that she believed the "sound reasoning" behind the denials so far would prevail.

Zervos, a California restaurateur, appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he made unwelcome advances when she sought career advice in 2007.

Zervos was among more than a dozen women who came forward late in the 2016 presidential race to say Trump had sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Trump denied all the claims, saying they were "100 percent fabricated" and "totally false" and his accusers were "liars." He specifically contested Zervos' allegations in a statement and retweeted a message that included her photo and described her claims as a "hoax."

Zervos' suit argues Trump defamed her by calling her a liar. She says his words hurt her reputation, harmed her business and led to threats against her.

She's seeking a retraction, an apology and compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump's attorneys have said his remarks were "non-defamatory opinions."

A Manhattan judge ruled in March that the case could go forward. Last week, a mid-level appeals court turned down Trump's bid to halt information-gathering in the case while appeals judges weigh his argument that a private citizen can't sue a sitting president in a state court.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said last week there was "no valid reason" to reject the request.

Zervos' lawyers have issued subpoenas seeking a range of information about Trump's behavior toward women, including any Trump campaign documents concerning any woman who accused him of inappropriate touching and any unaired "Apprentice" footage that might feature Trump discussing female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Congress nears dismantling of post-crisis bank rules

    Congress nears dismantling of post-crisis bank rules

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:33:04 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:02:46 GMT
    Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve...More >>
    Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve legislation to roll back the Dodd-Frank law.More >>

  • School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

    School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:28:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-05-22 17:58:11 GMT
    (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe resident, Lori Simmons cries during a moment of silence in front of Santa Fe High School Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Mon...(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe resident, Lori Simmons cries during a moment of silence in front of Santa Fe High School Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Mon...

    The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.

    More >>

    The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.

    More >>

  • DHS secretary says she's unaware Russia wanted Trump to win

    DHS secretary says she's unaware Russia wanted Trump to win

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:04:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-22 17:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and a group of governors in the Blue Room of the White House ...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and a group of governors in the Blue Room of the White House ...
    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she is unaware of intelligence concluding that Russia favored President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.More >>
    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she is unaware of intelligence concluding that Russia favored President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly