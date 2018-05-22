Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) - A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school said an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.

John Palfrey, head of school at Phillip's Academy in Andover, said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that an independent law firm concluded that Victor Svec engaged in sexual misconduct toward a student in the 1980s.

No further details about the misconduct were provided, and a spokeswoman for the Andover school said she wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

The Sanghavi Law Office, which was hired by the school to investigate all claims of misconduct, did not immediately return a phone message.

A number listed for Svec's home rang unanswered, and other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Svec has been on a leave of absence since the allegation came to light in February and has since retired, Palfrey said. He is barred from campus and all Andover events and will not receive any further benefits from the school, he said.

"We are deeply sorry for the harm caused by this faculty member's misconduct," Palfrey said in the letter. "The Board of Trustees and I are grateful that a former student had the courage and will to come forward to recount a painful and traumatic experience that occurred decades ago."

The announcement follows other allegations of sexual misconduct by former faculty members revealed by the school in recent years.

In 2016, the school alleged that five former teachers engaged in sexual misconduct toward students during the 1970s and 1980s. And last year, the academy said investigators determined there were another four cases of sexual misconduct, three involving former faculty members and one involving a student.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

    School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:28:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:37:29 GMT
    (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe resident, Lori Simmons cries during a moment of silence in front of Santa Fe High School Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Mon...(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe resident, Lori Simmons cries during a moment of silence in front of Santa Fe High School Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Mon...

    The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.

    More >>

    The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.

    More >>

  • Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct

    Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:22:39 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:36:59 GMT
    The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>
    The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>

  • For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:03:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:35:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...(AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly