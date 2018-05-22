Scam alert: Cold Spring police say they aren't mailing fundraisers

Cold Spring police say to beware of a mailed fundraiser claiming it's for their police department (Cold Spring Police)

Cold Spring police are warning people about a new scam going around that can be found in your mailbox.

The department uploaded an image of a mailer claiming that it's for a "2018 Cold Spring Area Annual Fund Drive" from the "National Police Association."

Cold Spring says this is not from their department and they do not endorse them. They also say they don't recommend sending them money.

The Federal Trade Commission has also put out warnings about fundraisers calling on behalf of police and firefighters.

The FTC says keep in mind that having the words 'police' or 'firefighter' in an organization's name doesn't mean law enforcement is actually part of the group. They also say that the organization should be able to provide you with written information describing the programs you're donating to and their fund-raising costs before you donate.

The FTC says you can ask questions like how your contribution will be used or for the fund-raisers' identification to verify if they are real. They also say you can call the organization or your local police department to ask.

The Police Foundation says that if you get a call asking for donations from the national Police Foundation in Washington D.C. that this is a scam. The organization says they don't contact people via telephone.

