Meade County bank robbed, police searching for 2 suspects

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for two suspected bank robbers after an incident in Meade County Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police confirm two white males fled the WesBanco on Flaherty Road in Vine Grove after allegedly robbing it.

They're believed to be driving a white Hyundai.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Authorities said the two showed a pistol during the robbery, and may have covered their faces.

Anyone with information should call KSP.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.