Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain said, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice."

On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

Hall of Fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News of San Jose that images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses.

Savicke says there are no plans to redo the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Women look to make mark on male-dominated marijuana industry

    Women look to make mark on male-dominated marijuana industry

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:32:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:10:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...
    Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.More >>
    Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.More >>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:09:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>

  • Branson-owned health company to merge with its rival

    Branson-owned health company to merge with its rival

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 17:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:09:55 GMT
    British billionaire Richard Branson's company Virgin Pulse to merge with its rival and use Providence as corporate headquarters.More >>
    British billionaire Richard Branson's company Virgin Pulse to merge with its rival and use Providence as corporate headquarters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly