Paducah, KY man wanted in connection to thefts from vehicles

A Paducah, Kentucky man is wanted in connection with several thefts from vehicles.

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jeon Zhyrei Quarles, and two other juveniles were charged with TBUT from auto, $500.

Reports of items being stolen from cars were reported to the sheriff's office on May 15 from the Reidland,Ky. area. Investigators identified the vehicle through surveillance video by residents. Detectives learned Quarles sold some of the items to area pawn shops.

The sheriff's office is asking for help in finding the Quarles.

Anyone with information about Quarles is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL (8355).

