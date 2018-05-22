Man behind bars after Owensboro drug bust - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man behind bars after Owensboro drug bust

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
KSP says they found a large quantity of packaged marijuana, meth, hallucinogen mushrooms, processing equipment and guns. (Source: KSP) KSP says they found a large quantity of packaged marijuana, meth, hallucinogen mushrooms, processing equipment and guns. (Source: KSP)
Timothy Simone, 38. (Daviess Co. Detention Center) Timothy Simone, 38. (Daviess Co. Detention Center)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A man is behind bars after a bust in Owensboro.

State police say troopers went to the home of 38-year-old Timothy Simone in the 3000 block of Becker Drive Monday evening for a search warrant.

We're told they found a large quantity of packaged marijuana, meth, hallucinogen mushrooms, processing equipment and guns.

Becker is currently in the Daviess Co. Detention Center on several drug-related charges.

KSP says more arrests are likely.

