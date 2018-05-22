Grand jury won't indict LMPD officer involved in shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County grand jury did not indict an LMPD officer who shot a suspect during a search of an abandoned home in 2017.

Bruce Warrick was shot last year as LMPD officers were searching a home off Magazine Street. Officer Sarah Stumler encountered Warrick hiding behind a mattress shortly before she shot him.

The grand jury made its ruling just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Warrick this year filed a lawsuit against the City of Louisville, LMPD and Stumler. According to the lawsuit, Warrick was trying to comply with Stumler's demands when he was shot.

The suit also claims Stumler used excessive force. Warrick was severely injured in the shooting.

