Sheriff: Suspect in Florida standoff, gunfire, found dead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A man suspected of trading wild bursts of gunfire with officers during a long standoff in the Florida Panhandle was found dead Tuesday in a gasoline-soaked apartment after an armored vehicle approached, authorities said.
"We were just blessed that we didn't lose multiple officers and citizens today," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said at a news conference in Panama City, a small Gulf Coast city near the state's famous sugar-sand beaches. He said a robot had to be deployed to check the apartment before officers could enter, finding the man dead.
No law enforcement agents were shot or wounded but one person leaving her apartment was injured and in stable condition, he said.
"Luckily none of the good guys were hurt," Ford said at a news conference.
He described the dangerous situation that unfolded Tuesday in the tourist community as a "nightmare scenario for us."
Ford said sporadic bursts of heavy gunfire had pinned several officers down at times as the suspected assailant fired from an elevated position with a rifle. Several law enforcement agents had surrounded the apartment building.
The sheriff wouldn't say whether the suspect, 49-year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd, killed himself during the barrage of bullets or if he was struck by an officer's bullet, but he said officers did hear a final, muffled shot from inside the apartment before the scene went silent. He also said Holroyd doused the apartment in gasoline and tried to set it on fire.
Broadcasters showed televised footage of armed officers kneeling behind police cars and other positions around the building as gunfire continued sporadically and sirens blared.
"These units were taking numerous rounds of fire from the subject," the sheriff said.
Witnesses heard rounds of gunfire between noon and 12:30 p.m.
The injured person was taken to a hospital, and while her identity was unclear, authorities said it was a civilian. It wasn't immediately clear how the person was hurt.
During the day Tuesday, authorities elsewhere on the Panhandle said they discovered a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, a community in neighboring Walton County about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest along the Florida coast. There, they said, 30-year-old Clinton Street was shot to death - and authorities said they had connected that slaying with the Panama City standoff.
Ford said police officers eventually used an armored vehicle to get to the apartment. Around 2:30 p.m., he said, officers ignited a flash grenade and drove the armored vehicle to break into Holroyd's apartment, and used a robot to search the residence.
Nearby businesses and schools had to be evacuated and several police agencies responded to the scene.
Kim Allagood, owner of a nearby pizza restaurant, said "tons and tons" of police descended on the area and she locked down her restaurant for close to two hours amid sporadic shooting.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott talked to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford about the situation in Panama City. John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, said the main point of the call was to offer state law enforcement assistance.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook the suspect is Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49. He is wanted in connection to a homicide.More >>
The Bay County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook the suspect is Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49. He is wanted in connection to a homicide.More >>
The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.More >>
The killing of eight students and two teachers last week at Santa Fe High School prompted the governor to call a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin.More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>