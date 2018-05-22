Clark Co. recognized for Hep A response

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department is receiving recognition from the state of Indiana for its response to Hepatitis A.

Monday, the health department was recognized with the State Health Commissioner Award for Excellence in Public Health.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Family identifies 13-year-old girl killed in Chickasaw Park hit and run

+ Grand jury won't indict LMPD officer involved in shooting

+ Meade Co. bank robbed, police searching for 2 suspects

The county's public health nurse Amelia Johns was also honored for her role in investigating the cases in Clark County and working to stop the spread through education and immunization.

Since the start of 2018, Indiana has shown 138 new cases of Hepatitis A.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.