UofL grants Lance Thomas full release to transfer

UofL Forward Thomas Granted Release to Transfer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Forward Lance Thomas, who averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12 games as a freshman at the University of Louisville last season, has been provided his release to transfer to another institution.

“Lance and his family felt that a change was best for him,” said UofL Coach Chris Mack. “We have provided him his unconditional release to transfer and we wish him the best. Our team returns to campus next week for summer semester classes and I know they are all committed to working hard, getting better and preparing for the season.

“I want to thank everyone in Louisville“,” said Thomas. “Everyone at the university, the city and the community has been very good to me. After returning home at the end of the semester I was just thinking about my future. I feel it's in my best interest to look at other options for my career.”

Official release from UofL sports information