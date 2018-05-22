Louisville grants forward Lance Thomas release to transfer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville reserve forward Lance Thomas has been granted his unconditional release to transfer from the program in order to "look at other options."

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Thomas averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.2 minutes in 12 games last season as a Cardinals freshman. Head coach Chris Mack, hired in March to replace interim coach David Padgett, said in a release Tuesday that Thomas and his family believed a change was best for the Norcross, Georgia, native and wished him well.

Thomas' exit follows the departures of juniors Ray Spalding and Deng Adel to the NBA draft.

