Eastbound lanes of I-64 shut down due to wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of Interstate 64 is shutdown Tuesday afternoon due to an accident.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in just before 5:00 p.m. of an accident near the 22 mile marker on I-64, that's near the Jefferson-Shelby County line.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

All eastbound lanes are blocked at that location as of 5:05 p.m.

At least one person is reported injured as a result of this crash, which involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

No further information is known at the time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.