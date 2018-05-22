4 sentenced in theft ring that went through Louisville, New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Four men were sentenced Monday after the U.S. Attorney says they were part of an extensive interstate cargo theft ring that went through Louisville and southern Indiana.

Roberto Santos-Gonzalez, Carlos Enrique Freire-Pifferrer, Juan Perez-Gonzalez and Eduardo Hernandez, along with nine others, were named ina 23 count indictment which said between April 2012 and May 2015, they traveled around the United States stealing trailers full of merchandise, then re-selling it for profit.

The group targeted trailers full of T-Mobile and LG cellphones, Samsung appliances, Ralph Lauren clothing, Dell and HP computers, Pfizer pharmaceuticals, baby formula and cigarettes.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, Santos, Freire, Perez and Hernandez went to various locations from Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and other states to steal property being transported by tractor-trailers. They would go to distribution centers and follow trucks, stealing the trucks and trailers while drivers were resting or going to the bathroom.

The group would abandon the truck part of the semi within 20 miles of stealing it, and hook up with another stolen truck driven by a different member of the group, and haul the load to Louisville.

Four times the defendants drove the stolen trailers through southern Indiana on Interstates 64 and 65.

Santos was sentenced to 150 months in prison, Perez to 108 months, Freire to 87 months and Hernandez to 12 months. They will all be on probation for three years after their release.

