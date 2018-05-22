Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion provider and firebombed clinics in Oregon and elsewhere has been released from prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minnesota, confirmed Tuesday that Rachelle "Shelley" Shannon has been sent to a halfway house where she will complete a 20-year sentence stemming from two Oregon cases for arson and other crimes targeting abortion clinics. Her final release date is Nov. 7.

Shannon has already completed an 11-year sentence for shooting Wichita abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in 1993. Tiller was killed by an anti-abortion extremist who admired Shannon in 2009.

Tiller's clinic was purchased by Trust Women. Its founder, Julie Burkhart, says Shannon's release raises concerns about the safety of clinic workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

