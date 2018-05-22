Pitino's lawyers to depose Tyra, former assistants Padgett, Bowden

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino's legal team will be conducting a series of depositions, of people with familiar names for UofL fans.

In documents released Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky issued a notice to take depositions.

The parties agreed to depositions of Vince Tyra, David Padgett and Michael Bowden.

Tyra's deposition will take place Wednesday, March 30. Bowden and Padgett will be deposed on Thursday, March 31.

All depositions will take place at the law offices of Dinsmore and Shohl.

