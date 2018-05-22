Board approves Arndt for Paducah, KY City Manager

Arndt has more than 14 years of local government experience (Source: paducahky.gov)

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an emergency ordinance for James (Jim) Arndt to serve as Paducah’s next City Manager.

The agreement is for three years and he will begin to serve on July 1. His base salary will be $137,500 plus benefits with a performance evaluation to be held in six months.

This comes after three candidates were interviewed on May 22.

Arndt was the city administrator for Effingham, Illinois. He had served in that position for eight years.

“I’ve been hearing from my friends around Illinois in how lucky we are in getting him [James Arndt]," City Commissioner Sarah Stewart Holland said.

