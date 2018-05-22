Board approves to enter negotiations with Arndt for Paducah City Manager Postition

Arndt has more than 14 years of local government experience (Source: paducahky.gov)

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a motion to move forward with contract negotiations with James (Jim) Arndt to serve as Paducah’s next City Manager.

This comes after three candidates were interviewed on May 22.

Arndt is the current city administrator for Effingham, Illinois. He's served in that position for eight years.

The motion is:

I make a motion for the Interim City Manager to enter into contract negotiations in order to reach a mutually agreeable contract with Mr. James Arndt. Upon reaching an agreement, the Board will select Mr. Arndt as City Manager of the City of Paducah.

If contract negotiations are successful, an employment agreement will be set for adoption at an upcoming meeting of the Board.

Parks & Recreation Director Mark Thompson has been serving as Interim City Manager since January 13.

