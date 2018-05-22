Fischer, Leet to face off in race for Louisville Mayor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ballot is set for Louisville next mayoral race.

Incumbent Greg Fischer won the Democratic primary Tuesday night, defeating four challengers to appear on the ticket this fall.

>> Kentucky Primary: Polls closed, votes being counted

Fischer issued a statement Tuesday night saying his time as Mayor has been the highlight of his public life:

"I’d like to thank the Democratic voters of Louisville for again putting their trust and faith in our team. Serving as Mayor has been the highlight of my public life, and I look forward to seeking the support of my fellow citizens in the general election as we work to continue the positive momentum taking place in our city.

Louisville is undergoing an unprecedented renaissance, and I won’t rest until every person can share in this success. I am confident about putting my team's record of accomplishment and vision for the future in front of voters to keep moving Louisville forward.

I look forward to continuing to listen to the dreams of my fellow Louisvillians and working hard to help make them come alive.

I’d also like to thank all the candidates who competed in these elections. It takes a lot of conviction to put your name on the ballot - this participation is vital to our democracy.

Thank you!"

Ryan Fenwick was the closest challenger, with roughly 15% of the vote.

The incumbent Fischer will be challenged by Republican Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet.

Leet issued a statement following her win over Robert DeVore:

After Tuesday's decisive victory, Councilwoman Angela Leet is the first female nominee for Louisville mayor in Louisville's history.

"I plan to bring a unique perspective to the mayor's office as a wife and mother," said Councilwoman Angela Leet. "As an engineer, I've spent my working life in a field made up predominantly of men. It sometimes meant I had to work harder to prove myself, but made success that much more meaningful. I plan to work just as hard to earn the votes of my community."

Angela Leet is a Louisville native, wife of an Air Force veteran, mother of 2 teenage boys, and current Metro Councilwoman. She has served on numerous Louisville non-profit boards including Habitat for Humanity, Fund for the Arts, Spalding University, and the WaterStep Advisory Committee. In 1991, she earned her Bachelor of Science from the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville and then went on to earn Master of Civil Engineering and Master of Business Administration degrees. Leet trained as an industrial firefighter at Texas A&M and was previously certified as an Emergency Medical Technician in Texas.

Leet is the first female nominee for mayor in the City of Louisville's history.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.