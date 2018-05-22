Shorthanded Sparks keep Fever winless, 87-70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 87-70 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles, which took over the top spot in the AP WNBA power poll this week, jumped out to a 20-6 lead and it was 50-36 at the half behind 17 points from Ogwumike. Indiana pulled within 67-57 early in the fourth quarter but the Sparks answered with a 9-2 run and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Odyssey Sims added 17 points and Chelsea Gray, who hit a game-winner against defending champion Minnesota on Sunday, scored 12 points for Los Angeles (2-0). Candace Parker missed her second straight game with a back injury.

The Sparks have won 13 of the past 16 regular-season games in the series - including six of the last eight on the road.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 14 for Indiana (0-3). Natalie Achonwa, coming off career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday, had six points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.