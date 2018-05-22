HPD to get more body, in-car cameras after City Commission decision

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer easily claimed his Democratic primary contest, setting up a showdown with Angela Leet in the November general election.More >>
The top three candidates were separated by just 265 votes.More >>
A Jefferson County grand jury is deliberating a possible indictment of an LMPD officer who shot and seriously injured a man last year.More >>
We’ve been watching a cluster of showers and thunderstorms over Henry, Shelby and Franklin Counties this evening. Heavy rain has occurred under this slow moving thunderstorms.More >>
Check the AROTR schedule for Thursday May 24th through Monday May 28th and you could be overwhelmed with all the musical acts.More >>
