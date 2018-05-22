Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton defeated in primary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton was defeated in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.

Bryant Hamilton had served Metro Council District 5 for nearly two decades.

She issued a brief statement to WAVE 3 News following her defeat:

Of course I’m disappointed with the results and the extremely low turnout in district 5 and across the city. It has been an honor to represent this district and this community that I love for 18 years. I Will continue to work to improve the quality of life and projects we’ve got underway in the district for the remainder of my term.

Bryant Hamilton also said six women will be leaving the Council at the end of the year.

