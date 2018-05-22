Man shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The call of the shooting came in around 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday from Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to MetroSafe.

Once on scene police found at least one male victim with a gunshot wound to the body, according to MetroSafe.

Police said the victim was expected to be taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated.

