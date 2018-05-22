Scott Reynolds' tips for attending Abbey Road on the River

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of bands. Seven different stages. Five days of the largest Beatles Festival in America just across the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville.

WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River will provide music lovers with the best of the Fab Four and so much more. I’ve been attending this ever since it’s been in Louisville and here are some tips to help find what you might like best.

>>> ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER LINE-UP

Check the AROTR schedule for Thursday May 24th through Monday May 28th and you could be overwhelmed with all the musical acts. You might prefer an acoustic set from Abbey Road on the River legend Hal Bruce. Patrons could also find interest in some full throttle Beatles from New Jersey’s The Weeklings. They have actually recorded music in England at the Abbey Road studios. Puerto Rico’s Jukebox is always a crowd favorite. Many festival goers will tell you BritBeat is the best representation of the Beatles you will see. Look for all of them on the schedule. WIngsbanned actually performed in honor of Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall in London. The band is that good and surely made Paul proud.

The headliners take over at night. America will play “Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," “Sister Golden Hair,” and many more of their hits on Saturday night. The songs are set to start at 8:30 p.m. I am honored to get to introduce them to the Main Lawn stage.

Friday night features Vanilla Fudge, a jamming rock band known for their version of “You Keep Me Hanging On.” That will be followed by the perennial favorite All You Need Is Love band performing the Beatles' White Album all the way through. If you like ”Back in the U.S.S.R.," “Dear Prudence," ” Birthday," “Helter Skelter," and more, this is a show for you. Sunday night they are back to put on an incredible show that will feature other musicians joining them on stage starting at 8:30 p.m. Several in the crowd told me the finish with “My Guitar Gently Weeps” was the best fifteen minutes of music they have ever heard live.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Jeffersonville prepares for Beatlemania during next week's festival

+ Work to begin on next phase of Lanesville Connector road

+ Clark Co. recognized for Hep A response

It’s important to note that other bands will sneak in everything from AC/DC to Chicago. Watch for the Steve Sizemore group from Lexington. The Petty Hearts are considered one of the top Tom Petty cover bands in the world.

Here are my two favorite tips for Abbey Road on the River: Monday the crowd has cleared as many people have left WAVE Country or the locals stay home with family on Memorial Day. That’s when Classicstone from Colombia shows why they are one of the best Queen cover bands ever to exist. That show is at 5 p.m. They are preceded by a tribute to Chicago featuring the Louisville Orchestra and followed by a The Who and Pink Floyd show. It’s easy to get a seat as close as you want to the main stage.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

But when the music is over Friday through Sunday at the main venue, the fun is just getting started at the Radisson Hotel about a mile away, formerly the Clarion. When the clock switches from Friday night to Midnight on Saturday, several bands combine to perform the songs of 1968.

Saturday night and Sunday night there is set to be more of the same. Last year, after that music stopped around 1:30 a.m., I counted seven guitarists improvising Beatles music with about a hundred fans singing along on the huge pool deck at the hotel. Magical memories from a festival memorializing the band known for taking you on a Magical Mystery Tour.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.