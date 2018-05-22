Cotton wins GOP seat for Madisonville Mayor; will face Oakley in Nov.

A room full of red Cheered on Madisonville candidate for Mayor, Cotton. (WFIE)

Madisonville Mayor David Jackson will not be on the November ballot.

Jackson lost the Republican Primary to challenger Kevin Cotton. Jackson has been the Madisonville mayor since 2011.

[DECISION 2018: Kentucky Primary Election Results]

Only 90 votes separated the two men. Cotton walked away with 54 percent of the votes.

A room full of red cheered on Madisonville candidate for Mayor, Cotton. He defeated the two term incumbent Mayor Jackson.

Across town, a wishful, but disappointing watch party for Jackson's supporters.

"As long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance," Jackson stated.

Jackson, who has served two terms, told the crowd they raised nearly $17,000 in the campaign, thanking them for the support.

"In the campaign process we may hotly debate and fiercely fight, but in the end we yield to the will of the voters," explained Jackson.

Meanwhile, Cotton, a local business owner, says part of his platform is on strategic planning and the youth.

"So we want to make sure we're focused on them, and at the same time focused on our economic growth," Cotton stated.

Come November, Cotton will face off against Democratic challenger David Oakley.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.