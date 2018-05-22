Miami scores 5 in the 8th, beats Notre Dame 6-2 in ACCs

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Michael Burns hit a go-ahead RBI single in Miami's five-run eighth inning, helping the Hurricanes beat Notre Dame 6-2 in Tuesday night's pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

Danny Reyes had a tying RBI double for the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (28-25), who had trailed 2-1 since the third inning before their game-turning push. Raymond Gil sent a two-out RBI single through the left side and Freddy Zamora had a bases-loaded, two-run single, pushing Miami to a 6-2 lead.

Frankie Bartow (5-0) earned the win by allowing one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Jake Johnson drove in a run for the 11th-seeded Fighting Irish (24-29). Andrew Belcik (2-3) took the loss, allowing three earned runs in an inning.

Notre Dame meets second-seeded Clemson on Wednesday in Pool B, while Miami faces the Tigers on Thursday.

