Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - The stories seem as tall as the lake is deep. For hundreds of years, visitors to Scotland's Loch Ness have described seeing a monster that some believe lives in the depths.

But now the legend of "Nessie" may have no place left to hide. A New Zealand scientist is leading a team to the lake next month to take samples of the murky waters to conduct DNA tests and determine what species live there.

Professor Neil Gemmell says he's no believer in Nessie, but he wants to take people on an adventure and communicate some science. Besides, his kids think it's one of the coolest things he's done.

One of the more far-fetched theories is that Nessie is a long-necked plesiosaur that somehow survived the period when dinosaurs became extinct.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

    Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:58:09 GMT
    (Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Abbott co...(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Abbott co...
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promise to wade into thorny issue of gun control.More >>
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promise to wade into thorny issue of gun control.More >>

  • Vegas casino workers OK strike that may hobble famed resorts

    Vegas casino workers OK strike that may hobble famed resorts

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:42:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:58:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:42:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:56:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly