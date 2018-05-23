Police investigating shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Louisville.

The call of the shooting came in around 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday from the 400 block of M Street, according to MetroSafe.

Once on scene police found one male victim with a gunshot wound to the body.

No other information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

