Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Hillary Clinton plans to deliver the keynote address at a gathering of Democrats in New York state on Wednesday that comes at an especially tumultuous time for a party torn apart by scandal and challenges from its left wing.

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and Democratic presidential nominee will speak on the first day of the two-day gathering at Hofstra University.

At the convention, the party will nominate its candidate to succeed ex-Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month amid allegations that he assaulted four women he dated. Two Democrats have so far formally announced their intention to run: New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Leecia Eve, a Buffalo attorney and former adviser to Clinton and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, the de facto leader of the state Democratic Party, is seeking his third term as governor. He faces a fall primary challenge from "Sex and the City" actress and activist Cynthia Nixon.

Delegates also are expected to nominate candidates for comptroller and lieutenant governor and take up a number of resolutions, including one that would endorse the legalization of marijuana.

Republicans also will hold their nominating convention Wednesday and Thursday, at a ballroom in Manhattan. They're expected to nominate Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for governor. New York City attorneys Manny Alicandro and Keith Wofford are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Candidates may still collect signatures to appear on the September primary ballot even if they do not win the convention nomination.

President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 election, also is scheduled to be on Long Island on Wednesday to speak to local law enforcement officials about gang violence.

