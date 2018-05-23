O'Connell to remain Jefferson County Attorney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell breezed in his spirited contest against Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson in Tuesday's primary election.

KENTUCKY PRIMARY RESULTS

Ackerson criticized O’Connell's handling of the LMPD Explorer sex scandal and accused him of pressuring staff to donate to his campaign.

"We felt very confident," said O'Connell, who punched back with claims that race factored into some of Ackerson's council voting decisions. "We worked extraordinarily hard. Everybody was involved in the campaign. We kind of thought it might break out this way, but you never know."

"He and I both want what's best for Louisville," Ackerson said. "So we have to get behind him now and say let's try to make some things happen. As far as the reason for the loss, that is something we'll ponder over for a few weeks and try to figure it out."

With no Republican contest Tuesday, O'Connell appears poised to run the office for another four years, barring a hugely popular write-in candidate come November.

