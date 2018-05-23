Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is coming to Disney theme parks next year

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. (Source: Disney.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Star Wars fans are used to waiting. They must wait for months and sometimes years for the latest Star Wars movie. But the wait is almost over for the fans to visit the Star Wars galaxy in real life.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, and fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Park guests will be able to visit the planet of Batuu, fly in the Millennium Falcon and board a Star Destroyer and mingle with familiar characters like Chewbacca and Kylo Ren.

So mark your calendars, Star Wars fans.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.